Awesome EVA foam chain maille

Cosplayers or anyone else looking to create lightweight realistic looking chain maille, may be interested in the solution created by Ben Eadie, using a laser cutter and EVA foam. Watch the video below to learn more about the foam chain maille which is now available to purchase or create yourself if you have access to a laser cutter and 2 mm thick EVA foam. The picture below shows the laser cut strips which are then assembled to create the final maille, which after a stippling of paint looks extremely realistic but is also super lightweight compared to real maille.

“Adam welcomes friend of Tested Ben Eadie to the cave to geek out over chain mail and Ben’s solution to making mail out of EVA craft foam! Ben demonstrates how he knits together incredibly lightweight swathes of foam mail from laser-cut strips, which can then be used for cosplay!”

If you’re interested in purchasing some ready cut EVA Foam Chain Mail jump over to the Foam Armoury website where pre-coat sheets are available in packs of 10 and measure 8.5 x 11 inches 2mm thick, capable of making 10″ x 40″ of maille assembled totaling 400 sq. inches of maille. “Perfect for the customizer to create any shape they wish! As seen on “Adam Savage’s Tested”, this is Ben Eadie’s famous foam chainmaille pre-cut and ready for making!”

