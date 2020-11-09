Taylor next generation fly fishing reel hits Kickstarter

Anglers specializing in fly fishing, may be interested in a new next-generation fly fishing real created by the team of engineers at Taylor. The Series-1 reel carries the tradition of the T1 and original TYPE1 into the next generation of quality Taylor products, says the product page.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $357 or £272, offering a considerable discount of approximately 15% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Taylor fly fishing reel Kickstarter campaign is successful and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2020. To learn more about the Taylor fly fishing reel project watch the promotional video below.

“It is everything you could possibly want for the ultimate fish fighting tool! Ascetically it features a stunning two-tone anodized frame, flawless machining, and an ultra large arbor. The carbon fiber drag system is fully sealed with a perfect 2.5 turns of adjustment. “

“The 4-6wt comes in at a feather weight of 4.8oz. The Series-1 is one of the lightest 100% sealed drag reels available on the market today, which makes it a perfect match for modern high modulus carbon rods. The Series-1 is available in 4wt-8wt and is designed for both fresh and salt-water use. We are 100% positive that there isn’t a reel that comes close to the quality and design of the Series-1 at this price point.”

Features :

– Watertight sealed drag system (salt-water safe)

– Hard anodized exterior for both beauty and protection

– Multiple standard colors (Slate Grey, Golden Olive, Ruby Red, Deep-Sea Blue)

– Carbon-fiber drag system

– Highly ported yet ridged frame design

– Ultra large arbor design for fast retrieve and minimal line coil.

– Cold-Forged and machined from aerospace 6061 T6 Aluminum

– Reel clicks on both incoming and outgoing

– Convertible to both left and right hand retrieve

– Reels come in a tough neoprene case

– Two-tone anodized reel frame

Source : Kickstarter

