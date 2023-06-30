Flight Simulator Update 3 adds Texas

Microsoft has this week released a new update for its Flight Simulator game with the release of update 3 adding Texas. Texas, the second largest state in America, is renowned for some of the most diverse and beautiful urban landscapes in the nation. The update was generated using aerial imagery collected in collaboration with our partners at Bing Maps and Vexcel.

Flight Simulator Update 3

Microsoft Flight Simulator City Update 3 is a meticulously curated selection of the urban regions that best represent the spirit of the “Lone Star State,” including Abilene, Austin, Cedar Park, San Antonio, Schertz, Temple, and Waco explains Microsoft. All these cities lie within or near the “Texas Triangle,” the area where most of the state’s population reside and home to its most stunning architectural creations.

“The Microsoft Flight Simulator team is excited to announce its latest addition to the ever-expanding Microsoft Flight Simulator experience, City Update III: Texas. Microsoft Flight Simulator City Update III: Texas is available free today to all owners of Microsoft Flight Simulator. Make sure that your simulator is running version 1.33.8.0, download City Update III: Texas, and relish in the incredible sights of these great Texas cities. The sky is calling!”

