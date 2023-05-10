Fisker Ocean Force E SUV unveiled

Fisker is launching an off-road version of its Ocean electric SUV, the Fisker Ocean Force E, the car was announced by Henrik Fisker during a recent earnings call and the company has released some photos of the car.

Fisker is launching the Fisker Ocean Force E, a special off-road edition intended to broaden EV market appeal. The off-road category is currently dominated by internal combustion vehicles, but Fisker wants to change that. Force E will perform superbly off road, with substantial ground clearance and ramp angles, 33-inch all-terrain tires on 20-inch reinforced wheels, specialized dampers, plus an estimated 550 horsepower. A full-length titanium underbody plate protects the Fisker Ocean’s battery, and the vehicle has structurally mounted front and rear skid plates. The package can even be retrofitted on all-wheel-drive Fisker Ocean Extremes and Fisker Ocean Ultras, giving future customers the option of transforming their vehicles.

The Ocean’s outstanding utility is further enhanced with an optional interior package of rubber floor coverings, additional grab handles, and tie-downs. The unique, lightweight roof basket is a further option.

“This vehicle is going to be a beast,” Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said. “We have pulled out all the stops on this one. I think it’s exciting to enter the segment. And for those who love to go offroad and enjoy nature, what better way than with zero emissions?”

We are looking forward to finding out more details about the new Fisker Ocean Force E off-road SUV, the car certainly looks very interesting from the photos, the first deliveries will apparently start in Q4.

Source Fisker





