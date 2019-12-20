First Mercedes eSpritner van rolls off the assembly line

Mercedes has begun production of the all-new electric version of the Sprinter van called the eSprinter. The very first electric van built rolled off the assembly line at the plant in Dusseldorf, Germany, on December 12. The very first eSpritner constructed is a front-wheel-drive, high-roof panel van. The ride makes 114 hp and 221 pound-feet of torque.

The battery pack is located in the floor of the vehicle to maintain its cargo capacity. The battery pack is a 55kWh unit promising a range of 104 miles, and a maximum payload is 1,964 pounds. A second eSpritner option is available that has less battery capacity at 35 kWh but has a higher payload.

That version can haul 2,293 pounds and has a 71-mile driving range. The eSprinter has integrated fast charging and can charge to 80% in 30 minutes.

via Autoblog

