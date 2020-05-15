First Brabham Automotive BT62 Competition delivered in the UK

The coronavirus has hit automakers large and small very hard all around the world the last several months. The coronavirus hasn’t stopped Brabham Automotive from delivering the first competition version of its BT62 Competition racing car to the first customer in the UK. That first car was delivered to Horsepower Racing in the United Kingdom.

Brabham was able to continue production during the coronavirus pandemic because its operation has few employees, and each car is handbuilt, allowing the operation to continue using precautionary measures. There are three versions of the BT62, and the Competition Spec is the lightest and highest performance of them all.

The Brabham Automotive BT62 Competition has a 5.4-liter naturally aspirated V-8 with a six-speed sequential transmission. The V-8 makes a claim 700 hp. The car also has an FIA-compliant carbon-chromolly safety cell with an integrated roll cage. The Competition version of the car is expected to generate 2646 pounds of downforce. The car will be raced in the Britcar Endurance Championship when/if the series starts. The car costs approximately $914,000.

via Autoblog

