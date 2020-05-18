Firle automatic watch

Watch makers Firle based in London have created a new automatic watch named the Sennen inspired by the harsh Cornish coast and powered by a Swiss movement. “A powerful heritage design honouring traditional watchmaking. Painstakingly sculpted using the finest materials.” Watch the overview video below to learn more about the Sennen automatic watch, its construction and features.

Early bird pledges are available from £380 offering a 38% discount off the recommended retail price. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during June 2020.

“Firle Watches takes its name from the Old English word fierol, meaning oak-covered land – a name that carries strength and integrity and a name that embodies our British heritage and landscape. The coastline that surrounds us here can often be fierce and powerful. These are the days we most look forward to – they force us to escape, and they bring with them possibility.”

“The fine movements in our watches are every bit as rugged, powerful and beautiful as the ocean and landscape from which we draw our inspiration. Firle watches are for admirers of mechanical perfection, lovers of adventure – and lovers of life.In much the same way, we believe our timepieces will come to embody the story of those who wear them. They are designed to be with you for the whole journey. “

