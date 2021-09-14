FireTower rocket stove folding cooker

Backpackers and outdoor adventurers looking for a small yet powerful folding rocket stove may be interested in the aptly named FireTower which has launched via Kickstarter this month and has been designed and created by Belgian designer Arnaud. The compact folding rocket stove focuses on creating a user-friendly camping experience by providing a lightweight cooking stove that is also extremely powerful and efficient. Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $57 or £42 (depending on current exchange rates).

FireTower rocket stove

“To set up this stove, you start by unfolding the base of the stove and secure it by inserting the side pin. Once secured you can let the ash plate drop in its place. With the base set up, you can slide on the side pipe and insert the side ash plate in the stove. To keep the fire safe off the ground, place the stove on the ashtray and place the pot stand on top of the stove to start cooking.”

Assuming that the FireTower funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the FireTower rocket stove project watch the promotional video below.

“The Firetower in its cover bag is no bigger than a small book. Being so compact it is easy to take this stove everywhere you wish to go. With this campaign, we hope to launch the sturdy stainless steel version of this stove but also the very lightweight titanium version”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the rocket stove, jump over to the official FireTower crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals