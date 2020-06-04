Firefox Lite update fixes missing address bar in landscape mode

Firefox Lite is a light but feature-packed browser that lets you save data and phone storage, capture and share content, and browse quickly even on slow connections. If you’re in China, Indonesia, India, The Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam Firefox Lite is available to you.

Mozilla the developing team responsible for creating the Firefox Lite browser specifically for the Android operating system has released a new minor update this week in the form of Firefox Lite 2.1.18. Even though the update is classed as minor it provides one key change. The address bar no longer disappears when you turn your phone to a horizontal orientation. Which I’m sure will delight many, if not all users.

for more details about the latest update to the Firefox Lite or to download it jump over to the official modular website.

Source : Android Police : Mozilla

