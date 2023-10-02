Does fine-tuning Mistral-7B affect performance?

The advent of the Mistral 7B AI model from Mistral AI has sparked considerable interest in the open-source community. This model, despite its smaller size, has demonstrated its ability to outperform larger models on various benchmarks. The Mistral 7B model’s key features, such as grouped query attention and sliding window attention, allow for faster inference and longer response sequences, respectively. This means the model can process information more quickly and provide more comprehensive responses, enhancing its usability in various applications. However, the model’s training process and the type of dataset used remain undisclosed, raising questions about its reliability and potential biases.

One of the intriguing aspects of the Mistral 7B model is its compatibility with other datasets for fine-tuning. A notable example is the Samantha dataset, created by Eric Hartford with the aim of creating a virtual person. The Samantha Mistral 7B model was fine-tuned with this dataset, which was created with the help of Chat-GPT4. This process of fine-tuning has raised two significant questions: whether fine-tuning Mistral 7B gives it the personality of Samantha, and whether this fine-tuning impacts the performance of the original Mistral 7B model. Watch the video created by Prompt Engineering to learn more about the fine tuning of Mistral-7B and if it affects its performance in any way.

Does fine-tuning Mistral-7B improved performance?

The Samantha Mistral 7B model is available in two versions: a fine-tuned version of the base model and a fine-tuned version of the instruct model. Trained on mistral-7b as a base model, this Samantha was trained in 2 hours on 4x A100 80gb with 20 epochs of the Samantha-1.1 dataset.

“After first training Samantha on mistral-instruct, and seeing how she interacts, I felt that training on the base model would provide a more genuine Samantha experience. So I trained this one. NEW! This Samantha is trained using ChatML prompt format instead of Vicuna-1.1. All of my future models will use ChatML prompt format.”

The model was tested with various questions to assess whether it preserved the personality of Samantha and whether the fine-tuning impacted the performance of the original model. The results showed that the Samantha Mistral 7B model did preserve the personality of Samantha, but the fine-tuning seemed to impact the performance of the original model.

The impact of fine-tuning on the performance of Mistral 7B is a subject of interest. The results indicate that while the personality of Samantha was preserved, the performance of the original model was affected. This suggests that while fine-tuning can enhance certain aspects of an AI model, it may also have unintended consequences on its performance. Therefore, it is crucial to carefully consider the potential impacts of fine-tuning on an AI model’s performance before proceeding.

The testing carried out by Prompt Engineering concluded that the best approach to aligning these models is to have an uncensored or unaligned base model, and then add alignment to the fine-tuned model based on the application and training dataset. This approach allows for greater flexibility and customization, enabling users to tailor the model to their specific needs. For those interested in learning how to fine-tune Mistral 7B on their own dataset, the video recommended checking out a separate tutorial.

The fine-tuning of the Mistral 7B model with the Samantha dataset has demonstrated both the potential benefits and challenges of this process. While it can enhance certain aspects of the model, such as giving it a specific personality, it can also impact the model’s original performance. Therefore, it is crucial to carefully consider the potential impacts of fine-tuning on an AI model’s performance before proceeding. Despite these challenges, the Mistral 7B model’s impressive performance and flexibility make it a promising tool for various applications.



