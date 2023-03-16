There are a couple of reasons why you might want to access your login credentials for your home wireless network from your phone. The first being that you have forgotten your login and would like to find the Wi-Fi password on your iPhone, or perhaps you would like to set up a hotspot and share your wireless password with a friend or family member to provide access to the Internet through your iOS device.

Unfortunately, Apple does not provide a way to see Wi-Fi passwords once they have been entered on your iPhone or Mac computers for perhaps your home network, college Wi-Fi account or business router. To do this, the iPhone will need to be jailbroken, after which you can install several third-party applications that will show you the password easily.

However Apple does allow you to synchronize all your logins across all your devices so if you have access the wireless network from your MacBook laptop or similar you can transfer it to your iPhone wirelessly or from your iPhone to your MacBook if you need to connect that.

For security reasons once your Wi-Fi password has been entered and confirmed on any Apple device, you can no longer see the characters again on any Apple device. Although Apple does allow you to see and edit your other login passwords and credentials.

Find a Wi-Fi password on iPhone

So if you have forgotten your Wi-Fi password or have never logged into this wireless network before on any of your Apple devices you will need to see if it is written on your home router and re-enter it into your new device. If you have accessed it before on another Apple device you can synchronize it over using your Apple ID account as explained below.

To be able to see your passwords and logins, you will need to go to your Apple Keychain or Passwords app on an iPhone or Mac computer. But first we will cover the easier option, sharing your iPhone wireless hotspot password with friends and family. Enabling them to use your iPhone as a connection point to the Internet.

Share hotspot Wi-Fi passwords on iPhone

To share your iPhone hotspot with others, simply follow these instructions :

1. On your iPhone go to the Settings application

2. Then enter the option for Personal Hotspot.

3. Here you will see your iPhone Wi-Fi Password listed.

4. Apple generates a random password for you but if you would like to change this simply click on the arrow on the right-hand side of the password and you can enter any word or phrase or characters, you desire to create something a little more memorable.

5. Once you have entered your new Wi-Fi password, simply click Done in the keyboard and your iPhone will save the password to memory.

6. Family members and friends can then use this password to login to your hotspot whenever needed.

7. If you would like to stop people login into your hotspot, simply disable the ability by sliding the Allow Others to Join slider to the left. If it is showing green, then people will connect to your hotspot.

Synchronize Wi-Fi passwords

If you would like to synchronize your home Wi-Fi password on Mac, you will need to enter the official Apple Keychain or Password application, which stores all your usernames and passwords for websites, services and wireless networks. It is worth remembering that if you have connected to a wireless network on your Mac, you can automatically transfer that password to your iPhone or vice versa without seeing it or having to retype it by enabling iCloud Keychain synchronization. This will share your passwords across all your Apple devices, whether it be an iOS or macOS device.

To set up iCloud Keychain to synchronize passwords and logins across all your devices

1. Go to the Settings app on your iPhone

2. Tap your User name at the top of the Settings screen

2. Select iCloud

3. Select Keychain

4. Slide the iCloud Keychain option to green to enable synchronization

iCloud Keychain keeps information such as your Safari usernames and passwords, credit cards, Wi-Fi passwords and other logins up-to-date on all your devices automatically. Apple encrypts your data and any passwords or logins cannot even be read by Apple. These details are also used to automatically fill in forms and login to websites and services online which you may have subscribed to.

If you are having problems, synchronizing your iCloud Keychain passwords, remember you need to be logged into the same Apple ID on all your devices.

Edit passwords on Mac

1. Go to the Systems Preference section accessible from the Apple icon in the top left-hand corner of your Mac screen

2. Go to Passwords on the latest operating system which may be called Keychain on all the versions of the Apple OS

If you are still experiencing issues connecting to a wireless network at home, school or work, it might be worth contacting the Apple support team if you do not have any technical help available.





