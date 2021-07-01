FICIHIP productivity and gaming keyboard with screen

FICIHP is a new productivity and gaming keyboard equipped with a touchscreen, providing a versatile solution for a number of different applications whether you are streaming, gaming on your PC, gaming on your phone or tablet, video editing or simply typing out your next assignment. The keyboards screen can be used for a variety of different shortcuts and applications allowing you to quickly access your most useful applications.

The multifunctional keyboard is fitted with a 12.6 inch touchscreen and no software or drivers are required. The keyboard is available with either scissor switches or mechanical and can be adapted depending on your gaming keyboard whether you are playing on your PC or mobile device.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $205 or £152 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

If the FICIHP campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the FICIHP gaming keyboard with screen project view the promotional video below.

“FICIHP Multifunctional Keyboard is equipped with over 15 types of RGB backlight settings. You can also adjust the keyboard brightness to sync with your mood. It brings your workplace colorful and it can change with your working rhythm as well as gaming. You can easily swap every keycap in a few seconds to customize your typing experience on FICIHP K2 Multifunctional Keyboard. Crafted with ABS material, providing amazing ergonomic support and fits your personal style with your favorite FICIHP K2 Multifunctional keyboard.”

“FICIHP Multifunctional Keyboard is compatible with any laptop, desktop, or phone you may have, and it can also be connected to tablets for screen projection and microcomputer operation. Work, watch movies, play games, listen to music, or simply use this keypad’s unique functionalities for whatever purpose you have. No software required, no mandatory downloads, and no subscriptions. FICIHP Keyboard is a plug and play device that will be instantly activated and ready to roll as soon as you plug it to your phone, tablet, desktop, or notebook.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the gaming keyboard with screen, jump over to the official FICIHP gaming keyboard with screen campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

