UK Orders Open for Award-Winning FIAT Grande Panda

The Fiat Grande Panda, a compact and stylish car, has officially opened for orders in the UK, capturing the attention of drivers and critics alike. This award-winning vehicle has earned prestigious accolades such as ‘Best Small Car’ from Autocar and ‘Supermini of the Year’ from Auto Express, cementing its position as a standout in the automotive world. The Grande Panda’s design pays homage to the iconic Fiat Panda of the 1980s, seamlessly blending retro charm with modern innovation. This combination makes it an ideal choice for urban drivers and families who prioritize practicality, affordability, and style.

The Grande Panda’s appeal extends beyond its eye-catching design. Its compact size and nimble handling make it perfect for navigating busy city streets and tight parking spaces. Despite its small footprint, the interior offers a surprisingly spacious and comfortable environment for both driver and passengers. The car’s versatility is further enhanced by its generous cargo space, making it suitable for daily errands, family trips, and weekend getaways.

Powertrain Options: Electric and Hybrid

The Fiat Grande Panda caters to a wide range of drivers by offering two distinct powertrain options. For those who embrace the future of mobility and prioritize eco-friendliness, the fully electric version is an attractive choice. It features a 44kWh battery paired with an 83kW e-motor, delivering an impressive 113 HP and a WLTP range of 199 miles. This electric powertrain ensures a smooth, quiet, and emission-free driving experience, making it an ideal option for environmentally conscious consumers.

Alternatively, the hybrid version of the Grande Panda combines the best of both worlds. It features a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder turbocharged engine working in harmony with a 48V Li-ion battery and a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This hybrid powertrain offers a total output of 110 HP, providing a balance between performance and fuel efficiency. The hybrid system optimizes energy usage, reducing fuel consumption and emissions without compromising on the driving experience.

Pricing and Availability

The Fiat Grande Panda is now available to order in the UK, with prices starting at an attractive £18,035 for the hybrid version. For those interested in the fully electric model, prices begin at £21,035. However, buyers can take advantage of the recently reintroduced FIAT E-Grant, which offers a £1,500 discount on all fully electric Fiat and Abarth models, making the electric Grande Panda even more accessible.

The Grande Panda is available in a range of trims to suit various preferences and budgets. The hybrid version offers Pop, Icon, and La Prima trims, while the electric version comes in (RED) and La Prima trims. Each trim level provides a unique combination of features, styling elements, and technology packages, allowing customers to personalize their Grande Panda to their liking.

For those eager to experience the Grande Panda in person, Fiat is hosting a nationwide ‘preview tour’ from 4th September to 11th October. During this period, customers can visit Fiat retailers across the UK to explore the car firsthand, ask questions, and gather more information before making a purchase decision.

Specifications

Fully Electric Version: Battery: 44kWh Motor: 83kW e-motor (113 HP) Range: 199 miles (WLTP) Trims: (RED), La Prima Starting Price: £21,035 (with £1,500 FIAT E-Grant available)

Hybrid Version: Engine: 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder turbocharged Battery: 48V Li-ion Transmission: 6-speed dual-clutch automatic Power: 110 HP Trims: Pop, Icon, La Prima Starting Price: £18,035



Explore More from Fiat

The Fiat Grande Panda is a testament to the brand’s commitment to innovation, style, and sustainability. However, it is just one example of the diverse range of vehicles offered by Fiat. The Italian automaker caters to various lifestyles and needs, providing a lineup that includes compact city cars, versatile SUVs, and everything in between.

For those seeking an even more compact and agile city car, the Fiat 500 is a popular choice. This iconic model combines timeless design with modern technology, offering both petrol and electric powertrains. The fully electric Fiat 500e provides an eco-friendly option for urban dwellers who prioritize zero-emission driving.

Families looking for more space and versatility might be interested in the Fiat 500X or the Fiat Tipo. The 500X is a compact SUV that combines the charm of the 500 with the practicality of a larger vehicle, while the Tipo offers a spacious interior and a range of efficient engines, making it an ideal choice for family adventures.

Regardless of your driving needs and preferences, Fiat’s diverse lineup has something to offer. From the award-winning Grande Panda to the iconic 500 and the family-friendly Tipo, Fiat continues to deliver vehicles that combine style, innovation, and affordability. Explore their full range to find the perfect fit for your lifestyle.

Source Fiat



