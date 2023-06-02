Fiat 500e buyers to get £3,000 EV grant

Fiat has announced that buyers of their Fiat 500e and 500e Convertible will be eligible for an electric car grant of £3,000 in the UK. The previous grants for electric cars in the UK ended a year ago, these were provided by the government.

This new £3,000 incentive is being provided by Fiat and it is called the Fiat E-Grant and it is double the previous £1500 grant that was available from the UK government, you can see more information below.

Damien Dally, Managing Director, FIAT UK, commented: “There’s no doubt the government’s Plug-in Car Grant successfully kickstarted the UK’s electric car revolution – it supported the sale of nearly half a million electric cars.



“We also appreciate it refocusing funding towards one of the main barriers to the electric vehicle transition, public charging.



“However, with the cost-of-living crisis and rising cost of electric vehicles, coupled with our net zero climate targets, we believe more needs to be done to incentivise individuals to be able to afford to make the switch.

The new Fiat E-Grant will be available on the all-electric Fiat 500e and 500e Convertible and you can find out more details about the grant and the Fiat 500 electric vehicles at the link below.

Source Fiat



