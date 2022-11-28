Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo concept unveiled

Ferarri has unveiled its first-ever virtual concept car, the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo, the car has been designed for the Gran Turismo video game series.

Ferrari will be showing off a full-scale version of the car at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello from the 15th of December 2022 until March 2023.

The Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo, a closed-wheel single-seater, is the first Ferrari concept car created specifically for the virtual motor sport world. The car’s design has its roots firmly in Maranello’s unparalleled racing tradition, with the number 75 on its flanks reflecting that noble heritage. The launch of the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo in fact brings the 75th anniversary celebrations of when the marque’s first-ever racing car, the 125 S, exited the iconic factory gates in 1947, to an official close.

To mark that occasion, this model not only signifies an important step for Ferrari in the virtual environment, where it will inspire new generations of passionate drivers and enthusiasts, but also redefines the company’s stylistic language. It represents a futuristic design manifesto for Ferrari’s road and racing cars, embodying the maximum expression of formal beauty and innovation, and providing a stimulus for both the engineers and drivers (real and virtual) of tomorrow.

