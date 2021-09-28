Ferrari teams up with Jony Ive’s LoveFrom on new partnership

Ferrai has announced a partnership with former Apple design chief, Jony Ive’s new company LoveFrom.

LoveFrom will also we working with Ferrari’s parent company Exor. LoverFrom was founded by Sir Jony Ive and Marc Newson.

Commenting on the LoveFrom partnership, John Elkann, Chairman and Chief Executive of Exor and Chairman of Ferrari said:

“In building great companies, we also believe in building great partnerships. Soon after LoveFrom was founded we began to talk with Jony and Marc about opportunities to combine their world-renowned creativity with ours, in complementary and incremental ways. Ferrari represents a first, exciting chance to do great things together as we build our future. I’m also delighted that Jony is joining our Partners Council where we look forward to benefitting from his uniquely valuable perspectives.”



Marc Newson and Sir Jony Ive added:

“We have been friends with John for many years and are great admirers of his insight and vision. We are thrilled to be embarking on such an important, long term collaboration with Ferrari and more broadly Exor. As Ferrari owners and collectors, we could not be more excited about collaborating with this extraordinary company and in particular with the design team expertly led by Flavio Manzoni. We see some uniquely exciting opportunities working together which we believe will yield important and valuable work.”

You can find out more details about this new partnership between LoveFrom and Ferrari over at Ferrari’s website at the link below.

Source Ferrari

