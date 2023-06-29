Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale and XX Spider have 1016 HP

Ferrari has unveiled two new versions of its SF90, the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale and Ferrari SF90 XX Spider, and both cars will come with a massive 1016 horsepower. The cars are powered by a 4.0 litre V8 with twin turbos and the car also comes with electric motors.

These cars will be produced in limited numbers with a total of 1398 cars being made, 799 units of the Stradale and 599 units of the Spider, you can see more details about these new SF90 models below.

The concept has been honed over the past 20 years or so, with many of these models quickly becoming considered benchmarks in the Prancing Horse’s line up, such as the 488 Pista and 812 Competizione. Over the same two decades, Ferrari has also developed the XX Programme to offer a select group of expert client drivers extreme cars that are not homologated for the road, but that can be driven at the very limit on the track. All of the models produced by the programme have proved a huge success, with the most recent addition being the FXX-K EVO.

Drawing on its experience in both of these spheres, Ferrari decided to create a road-legal car which embodies the maximum expression of the two programmes’ engineering concepts. The SF90 XX Stradale is based on the supercar in the range, the SF90 Stradale, and raises its already impressively exhilarating track and on-the-limit driving experience to new heights. Performance is boosted thanks to its impressive 1,030 cv (30 more than the SF90 Stradale), specific software logics and the use of radical new aerodynamics solutions, including a fixed rear spoiler – the first to appear on a road-going Ferrari since the days of the F50 – which delivers an unparalleled 530 kg of downforce at 250 km/h.

You can find out more details about the new Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale and Ferrari SF90 XX Spider over at the Ferrari website at the link below, the Stradale starts at €770,000 and the Spider starts at €850,000.

