Ferrari 499P LeMans Hypercar unveiled

Ferrari has unveiled a new Le Mans Hypercar, the Ferrari 499P, the car is planning to make its racing debut on March at the 1000 Miles of Sebring in Florida.

The car comes with 670 horsepower (500kW), as yet there are no details on the exact performance this new Ferrari hypercar will come with.

The four-wheel drive prototype complies with the technical regulations and requirements of the hybrid-engined Le Mans Hypercar class, delivering a maximum power of 500 kW to the wheels and with a minimum weight of no less than 1,030 kilos.

In defining the 499P, the company has drawn on the vast resources of technical, professional and human excellence that epitomise the Maranello marque, entrusting the management to Attività Sportive GT, under the direction of Antonello Coletta and the technical supervision of Ferdinando Cannizzo, head of the department in charge of engineering and development of Sports and GT racing cars.

The geometry of the double wishbone, push-rod-type suspension results in outstanding qualities of damping stiffness, the benefits of which are evident at both maximum velocity as well as in cornering. The electronics systems are developed from and further innovate upon the experience honed in the world of GT racing.

The new Ferrari 499P LeMans Hypercar looks impressive from the photos, you can find out more details about the car over at Ferrari at the link below.

Source Ferrari, Autocar



