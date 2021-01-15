Feather development boards explained by Adafruit

If you are interested in learning more about the range of Further development board is created by Adafruit. You will be pleased to know that a new short video has been published providing a quick overview to get you started.

Feather is adafruit’s line of microcontroller development boards that feature a wide range of chips and on-board sensors. The main board is the Feather, it has the microcontroller that will run your code. There’s a whole ecosystem of add-on boards, we call them FeatherWings.

“You can prototype with a solderless breadboard and use header pins to easily take the feather in and out. FeatherWings can snap right on top of a Feather with the use of these socket style header pins. Multiple boards can be stacked together so you can make a complex circuit.

The feather format is a standard that uses a 12 and 16-pin headers with point one inch spacing. Most boards feature this small size so it’s compact for most portable projects.But these boards don’t have to be the same size to be feather compatible. As Long as they have the same headers they can also take on FeatherWings. With built-in USB charging, you can power your feather off a lipo and recharge it over USB when the battery gets low.

If your project needs a screen, there’s lots of different options like an OLED, full color TFT or even E-ink displays. Most FeatherWing displays feature socket headers with additional pins so you can still break them out in your circuit. For non stacking projects, you can use the doubler or tripler to spread out your feather wings.

Feathers can be programmed in Arduino, and many can also use CircuitPython. Circuit python is an easy to use flavor of python that is great for beginners who are just getting started with electronics.”

