Fate/Samurai Remnant RPG gameplay

Ryota Matsushita the Fate/Samurai Remnant game Director at Koei Tecmo Games has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about what you can expect from the latest action role-playing game that will be officially launching on September 29th 2023.

“The Fate series tells the story of the Holy Grail War, in which seven Masters summon Servants — historic Heroic Spirits from the East and West — to battle over the Holy Grail, a magical object that can grant any wish. The original story became a huge hit in Japan as an adventure game, and has since been adapted into an animated TV series and movie series, with the stories of the characters whose fate is affected by the Holy Grail War depicted in each work gaining a strong following.”

Samurai Remnant gameplay

“Fate is a series that requires some creativity when introducing its appeal to friends, especially if you want to avoid spoilers, as the secrets that color the story are themselves a part of its charm. First of all, each Servant is not known by their actual name.

This is because each Servant is a renowned historical figure, and if their true identity were to be known by the enemy, their anecdotes would reveal their battle style and weaknesses.Their battles are also not fought fair and square in a Colosseum, with the right to participate unfairly taken away from the participants after a succession of unfair developments unfold, involving conspiracy and deceit!”

In Fate/Samurai Remnant, the protagonist, Miyamoto Iori, is caught up in such an unfair battle against his own will. Iori is attacked in the middle of the night at his home by Rider, a participant in the ritual, and is nearly killed in the first battle. He then summons a Saber class Servant.

