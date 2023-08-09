Qualcomm hits fastest 5G downlink using Snapdragon X75 5G modem-RF system

In a groundbreaking achievement, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X75 5G Modem-RF System has set a new world record for 5G speed with sub-6 GHz spectrum, reaching a staggering 7.5 Gbps downlink speed. This feat is a testament to the advanced 5G capabilities of Qualcomm’s 6th generation modem-RF system, which includes features such as 4x carrier aggregation (CA) on TDD bands and 1024 quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM).

Fastest 5G downlink

The record-breaking speed was not a fluke but a result of meticulous device testing using a 5G standalone (SA) network configuration. The process involved leveraging a total of 300MHz of spectrum, using 4x carrier aggregation (4xCA) with 4 TDD channels in one downlink connection, and 1024 QAM. This intricate setup allowed the Snapdragon X75 to reach its full potential and set a new benchmark in 5G speed.

But the Snapdragon X75’s capabilities extend beyond just speed. The system’s ability to aggregate 4 TDD channels and utilize 1024 QAM significantly enhances user experiences. It increases download speeds, network capacity, and spectrum efficiency, making it a future-ready device for more demanding data applications.

Snapdragon X75 5G modem-RF

Snapdragon X75 achieved a 7.5 Gbps downlink, the world’s fastest 5G speed record with sub-6 GHz spectrum.

Qualcomm’s 6th generation modem-RF system’s advanced 5G capabilities of 4x carrier aggregation (CA) on TDD bands and 1024 quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) enable tremendously high downlink speeds in sub-6-GHz with a 5G standalone network configuration.

The Snapdragon X75 5G Modem-RF System is not just a concept but a tangible product that is currently being sampled to customers. Commercial devices equipped with this advanced system are expected to hit the market in the second half of 2023, promising a new era of connectivity.

“Snapdragon X75 5G Modem-RF System is the smartest wireless modem we have ever created and is designed for the future, with a 5G Advanced ready architecture, made to help operators define the next generation of networks around the world,” said Sunil Patil, vice president product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We look forward to continuing to work with industry leaders to power the best-in-class connectivity experiences and transform industries across consumer, enterprise and industrial use cases.”

Qualcomm, the leading technology company behind this achievement, continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the realm of connectivity. With a mission to intelligently connect everyone and everything, Qualcomm is scaling technologies that launched the mobile revolution to the next generation of connected smart devices across industries. This latest achievement with the Snapdragon X75 5G Modem-RF System is a clear indication that Qualcomm is not just keeping pace with the evolution of technology, but leading the charge.

Source: Qualcomm



