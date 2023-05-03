Havsste fast chill wine cooler with intelligent temperature control and more

Wine connoisseurs looking for an unique and environmentally friendly way to cool their favorite bottle might be interested in the Havsste. Specifically designed to chill bottles of wine up to 750 ml in size the wine cooler can also be used for champagne and other drinks if desired. Launched via Kickstarter a number of early bird deals are now available for the next three days before the campaign comes to an end. Early bird bonuses are now available for the out-of-the-box project from roughly $149 or £120 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Elegant appearance design allows it to use in a small kitchen, condo, cottage, RV, bar, office, etc. Enjoy your wine anytime, anywhere! Using the world’s foremost Semiconductor Thermoelectric Technology, this machine can effortlessly achieve the best cooling effect! Besides, the wine chiller is also furnished with a refined third-generation air duct cooling system, which enables rapid temperature reduction in a short period of time.”

Wine cooler

“At room temperature, the taste of wine will gradually deteriorate, and using an ice bucket might cool it too much, taking away its unique taste. Havsste uses leading semiconductor thermoelectric technology to rapidly cool beverages to the perfect temperature with precise temperature control. It’s adjustable between 35-68°F (2-20 ℃), catering to a wide range of taste preferences.”

Assuming that the Havsste funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the Havsste Wine cooler project survey the promotional video below.

“Havsste wine cooler keeps the wine at the perfect temperature, so every sip of red wine will be bursting with its own flavors, making your wine-tasting experience more exciting and unforgettable. Havsste wine cooler is designed to cater to the temperature storage needs of various wine types. With an adjustable temperature range of 35-68°F (2-20℃)s, you can set the right temperature for your wine to bring out its best taste and flavor. It’s simple to use, no waiting required and can be set through the control panel. By storing wine at the right temperature, you can keep it fresh and maintain its quality for longer.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the Wine cooler, jump over to the official Havsste crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





