OMNIA X Series Apple MFi Certified fast charger

The OMNIA X Series fast chargers Supports PD / QC 3.0 Fast Charge Standard allowing you to charge your iPhone from 0%~50% in 30 mins. The OMNIA X fast charger has launched via Kickstarter this month and is now available from $19 for early bird backers. If all goes to plan worldwide deliveries expected to take place during July 2020 and a number of kits are also available priced from $25 complete with a USB-C to lightning cable.

“Compared to Apple 5W USB Power Adapter, OMNIA X 18W Fast Wall Charger is about the same size but with a higher-power output. Compared to Apple 18W USB-C Power Adapter, OMNIA X1 18W Fast Wall Charger bringing the same power output comes in a smaller size. Compared to Apple 18W USB-C Power Adapter, OMNIA X 18W Fast Wall Charger bringing the same power output comes in a smaller size. Compared to Apple 30W USB-C Power Adapter, OMNIA X3 30W Fast Wall Charger bringing the same power output comes in a smaller size.”

Source : Kickstarter

