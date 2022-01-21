Recharge your batteries 80% faster with the BC8 battery charger

If you continually use AA or AAA batteries and find the current battery charger you use is not fast enough or you would like to save money and convert your disposable batteries to rechargeable batteries. You may be interested in a new fast battery charger in the form of the BC8 which is capable of recharging batteries up to 80% faster than a standard device. Supporting both Li-ion and Ni-MH AA and AAA batteries the BC8 is available from just $12 if you already have compatible batteries.

The BC8 is the world’s first intelligent mix charging battery charger that enables you to get the most out of your increased power and lifespan from a new generation of XTAR 1.5v Li-ion rechargeable batteries as well as using your existing 1.2v Ni-MH rechargeable batteries at the same time. To learn more about the XTAR BC8 fast battery charger project watch the promotional video below.

AA and AAA fast battery charger

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $46 or £34 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“No more long waits – this powerful QC3.0 18W charger replenishes AAA lithium batteries completely in as little as 90 minutes. Up to 80% faster than typical chargers that take 5-13 hours for a full charge. Top up at double the rate! While most charging stations give you only 4 slots, the XTAR BC8 offers a whopping 8 charging bays, powered by a QC3.0 adapter that supplies a robust 0.5A to each position – great for high volume or family use. Plus, you get the flexibility to mix and match different cell types any way you like.”

If the XTAR BC8 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022.

“Excessive heat is Kryptonite for batteries. That’s why the BC8 AA battery charger has a hollowed-out design that significantly boosts heat dissipation to prolong cell life and adds additional safety measures. It also makes inserting/removing batteries a breeze, ideal for kids and those of us with stubby fingers! “

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the AAA battery charger, jump over to the official XTAR BC8 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

