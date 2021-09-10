Far Cry 6 launches October 7th on GeForce NOW

NVIDIA has this week announced that their game streaming service GeForce NOW will welcome Far Cry 6 from launch when it is simultaneously available on Xbox, PlayStation and PC systems from October 7th 2021 onwards. Watch the Far Cry 6 trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the upcoming and highly anticipated next game in the Far Cry franchise during which you must topple a dictator from power.

Far Cry 6 available on GeForce NOW from launch

“Antón Castillo has promised to restore the once prosperous island nation of Yara, and is grooming his son, Diego, to become the next presidente. But Antón plans to forge his paradise using any means necessary — even at the cost of his own citizens. Play as Dani, a native of Yara and member of the Yaran guerrilla fighter rebels, to liberate their home and take down a brutal dictator and corrupt regime.”

“GeForce NOW members can explore Yara and fight for freedom across nearly all of their devices when the game is released, even if their rig doesn’t meet the system requirements. Priority members receive priority access to the cloud servers powering the action, and unlimited six-hour sessions, so there’s nothing standing between you and the action.”

Source : NVIDIA

