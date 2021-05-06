Impact Display Solutions fanless Ryzen PC reviewed

The new Impact Display Solutions fanless Ryzen PC has been reviewed by the Notebookcheck website providing a great overview of what you can expect from the mini PC powered by an AMD Ryzen Embedded V1605B 4 x 2 – 3.6 GHz, 21 W PL2 / Short Burst, 18 W PL1 / Sustained, Zen processor supported by AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 2000/3000) graphics and 16 GB of DDR dual channel memory. Also integrated wired and wireless communication modules are also available if preferred. The box includes two antenna in addition to an AC adapter. The standard one-year limited manufacturer warranty applies.

“The entire case is anodized aluminum from top to bottom and IP50 certified for dust protection but not water protection. It is significantly larger and heavier than the IMP-3654-B1-R we checked out early last year which should hopefully lead to improved cooling and higher thermal soak.”

For the complete review jump over to the Notebookcheck website by following the link below.

Source : Fanless Tech : Notebookcheck

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals