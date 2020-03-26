KODLIX duo fanless mini PC from $170

A new fanless mini PC has been launched this week in the form of the two entry-level Windows 10 Pro mini PCs from hardware manufacturer KODLIX. The thinner of the two mini PC systems is equipped and powered by a dual-core Celeron N4000 processor supported by 4 GB of RAM and features 64 GB of eMMC storage and is priced at $170.

The slightly larger fanless mini PC is equipped with a quad-core Celeron N4100, supported by 8GB RAM and fitted with 128GB SSD storage for $280. The Fanless Tech website makes a note of mentioning that the 32GB RAM mention “is a typo (or a lie) as Gemini Lake’s max memory size is 8GB”.

Both systems are now available to purchase from online retailers such as Amazon, ports on the N40 Mini PC include :

1 x DC in Port

3 x USB3.0 Port

1 x HDMI2.0a Type Port

1 x VG Type Port

1 x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet

1 x Headphone microphon

1 x SD Card slot

Source : Fanless Tech

