A new range of fanless mini PC systems has been unveiled by IBASE this week powered by Intel Atom x6211E and Celeron N6210 processors options. Supporting 4K resolutions the mini PC is equipped with a HDMI 2.0b port offering an impressive 3840 x 2160 @60Hz resolution making it perfect for signage and other display applications. The industrial grade design of the SI-111-N mini PC is equipped with a number of energy-saving features including IBASE’s proprietary iSMART green technology that enables power on/off scheduling with power resume capabilities.

Connectivity on the mini PC include a variety of expansion options as well as wireless, 2.5GbE LAN, COM (RS-232) port, M.2 M-Key (2280) and M.2 E-Key (2230) connections.

Fanless mini PC

“The SI-111-N is an excellent solution for businesses that require a compact, energy-efficient, and powerful digital signage player that can operate seamlessly with 4K displays. It measures 181 x 123 x 21.5 mm and is available in two models, the SI-111-N and SI-111-N11E. Both models come with 8 GB of DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM memory, 128 GB M.2 storage, and a 60 W power adaptor. The SI-111-N operates from -10°C to 50°C, while the SI-111-N11E can withstand a wider temperature range of -20°C to 70°C for harsh environments. The systems are compatible with Win 10 IoT Enterprise (64-bit) and Linux Ubuntu (64-bit) OS.”

Specifications of the IBASE SI-111-N 4K fanless mini PC

Intel Atom x6000 / Pentium / Celeron Processors

iSMART intelligent energy-saving & Observer remote monitoring technologies

2x DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM, Dual channel

1x HDMI 2.0b

3x USB 3.1

1x 2.5GbE LAN port

1x COM (RS-232)

1x M.2 M-Key (2280) for storage

1x M.2 E-Key (2230) for WiFi, Bluetooth or capture card options

TPM 2.0 and watchdog timer

Industrial-grade robust, fanless and compact design

Source : IBASE





