GELID AMBER5 five channel ARGB fan controller and remote $15

GELID Solutions has introduced a new five channel RF Remote ARGB controller aptly named the AMBER5, enabling users to control up to 5 fans, strips or other Addressable RGB (ARGB) devices and boasts 366 vivid lighting presets spanning a carefully selected collection of pre-programmed RGB modes and dynamic effects. The AMBER5 controller and remote is available priced at $15 or €13.

AMBER5 also supports a passthrough ARGB Sync/Hub Mode via the 3-pin ARGB Sync Input while connected to compatible motherboards: ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI or ASRock. You are free to use the controller presets or switch to your own presets designed in your favorite RGB software.

The AMBER5 is supplied with the 21-key RF remote with an 8m range. For stable power output, the SATA power connectivity is utilized which delivers up to 85 W maximum power and supports ARGB devices with up to 120 LEDs onboard to lit up and control on each channel.

– 5 Addressable RGB Channels

– 5 PWM Channels (Shared PWM Control)

– 366 Pre-Programmed RGB Modes

– Manual/Auto RGB Controls

– 21-key RF Remote Control Unit

– ARGB Sync Compatible

– Built-in Magnet Holder

“The AMBER5 also supports a passthrough ARGB Sync/Hub Mode via the ARGB Sync Cable equipped with the standard 3-pin ARGB connector (ASUS Aura) and VDG connector (GIGABYTE/AORUS RGB Fusion) compatible to all modern motherboards featuring RGB. You are free to use the controller presets or switch to your own presets designed in your favorite RGB software. The AMBER5 can be installed inside or outside your PC just in seconds thanks to the built-in magnet. Additionally, the adhesive Sticky Pad is also included to facilitate installation in aluminium-made or non-metallic PC chassis.”

Source : GELID : TPU

