Fallout 76 Wastelanders Deluxe Edition now available

The Fallout 76: Wastelanders Deluxe Edition is now available to purchase providing a chance for those gamers who have not played Fallout 76 yet, to not only get a copy of the game but a wealth of bonus in game digital items as well.

“Two vying factions are struggling to gain the upper hand as the secrets of West Virginia are revealed. The Settlers have come to find a new home, and the Raiders have come to exploit them. Embark on a new quest for the Overseer, forge alliances with competing factions, and uncover the truth of what’s hidden in the mountains. “

As well as the full Fallout 76: Wastelanders game the Deluxe Edition also includes a wealth of bonus in-game digital items in the form of :

• Mine Car Planter – A small planter for your crops when no dirt is available; buildable in your C.A.M.P.

• Raider C.A.M.P. – Change the look of your Vault-Tec C.A.M.P. deployable to give it a Raider edge

• Raider Stash Box – Raider-themed Stash box for the C.A.M.P

• Raider Faction Flag – New flag for a player’s C.A.M.P. that show their allegiance with Crater

• Raider Pathfinder Outfit – Look like another resident of Crater with this outfit; includes mask and bandanna

• Raider Conquest Loot Bag – Raider-style Loot bag, complete with skull

• Raider Pillager Backpack – A Raider-style backpack

• Raider Marauder Power Armor Skin -Unique appearance based on the Crater Raiders

• Garden Truckbed Trailer – A small planter for your crops when no dirt is available; buildable in your C.A.M.P.

• Settler C.A.M.P. – Change the look of your Vault-Tec C.A.M.P. deployable to give it a Settler appearance

• Settler Stash Box – Settler-themed Stash box for the C.A.M.P.

• Settler Faction Flag – New flag for a player’s C.A.M.P. that show their allegiance with Foundation

• Settler Mechanic Outfit – Look like another resident of Foundation with this outfit; included hat

• Settler Traveler Loot Bag – Settler-style Loot Bag; looks like a travel case

• Settler Relief Backpack – A Settler-style backpack

• Settler Vigilante Power Armor Skin – Unique appearance based on the Foundation Settlers

Fallout 76 Wastelanders Deluxe Edition is now available for via Steam, Bethesda.net and also the Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 stores.

Source : Bethesda

