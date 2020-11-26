Fake iPhone 12 Pro Max vs real iPhone 12 Pro Max (Video)

Every year when Apple releases their new iPhones a range of fake and cloned handsets appear online which are designed to look like Apple’s iPhones, now we get to see a fake iPhone 12 Pro Max vs real iPhone 12 Pro Max .

The video below from EverythingApplePro gives us a look at a fake version of the iPhone that was produced in China next ti the real device.

As we can see from the video the handset is designed to look like Apple’s new top model iPhone, although it is easy to tell the two handsets apart. The packaging is different and also the color of the device, as soon as the device is turned on you can easily tell the difference between the two devices.

Source & Image Credit: EverythingApplePro

