Fairphone 3+ smartphone gets durability tested (Video)

The Fairphone 3+ smartphone is designed to be a smartphone that is easy to repair and now we get to find out how the handsets fairs in a durability test.

The device comes with a range of parts that can easily be replaced, this includes the battery, display and more, the handset has a modular design.

Now we get to find out how durable the handset is an a new video from JerryrigEverything, we also get to find out about the modular design.

As we can see from the video the handset is easy to repair and replace parts with the modular design. In the durability test we saw scratches on the display at levels 6 and 7, inline with the majority of the devices available.

The handset did not suffer any damage from the burn test and it also did OK in the bend test, so it managed to pass the durability tests.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

