Facebook’s new creator tools could dodge App Store fees

Meta has announced that it is launching some new Facebook creator tools, it will now be offering custom subscription links for creators.

This will allow creators to offer subscriptions to their fans with custom web links, this will apparently allow companies to get around Apple’s 30% fees on in-app transactions.

This new idea from Facebook apparently falls into a grey area, whether or not Apple will decide to do anything about this remains to be seen.

Earlier this year, as part of our commitment to supporting creators, we shared that Facebook would not collect any fees from creators on Subscriptions purchases until 2023, at the earliest. Creators, however, must still forfeit 15-30% of their earnings to companies like Apple whenever people purchase Subscriptions within the Facebook app on mobile devices. For recurring payments like subscriptions, this adds up quickly since that fee is paid every single month.

Starting today, we’re offering creators the ability to direct people to a website to complete their Subscriptions purchase using Facebook Pay. When people purchase Subscriptions from this website on web or mobile, creators will be able to keep 100% of the money they earn, excluding taxes. Creators can find their personalized promotional link in Creator Studio, which they can share with their audiences, including over email or text.

Considering that Apple’s recent privacy changes have cost Facebook and other companies billions of dollars, we do wonder if Facebook is looking to get their own back on Apple. You can find out more information about the new Facebook creator tools at the link below.

Source Facebook, The Verge

