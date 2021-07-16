Facebook Messenger gets Soundmojis

Facebook has announced that it is launching a new feature on Facebook Messenger called Soundmojis. This new feature is being launched for World Emoji Day which is tomorrow the 17th of July.

The new Soundmojis are designed to play sounds when you send them to your friends, you can see them in action in the video below.

Every day, people send more than 2.4 billion messages with emojis on Messenger. Emojis add color and vibrancy to Messenger chats all over the world, and we rely on them to say what words can’t. Now imagine if your emojis could talk — what sound would they make? Introducing Messenger’s latest feature: Soundmojis. Your chats just got a whole lot louder!

To check out Soundmojis, start a chat in Messenger then tap the smiley face and select the loudspeaker icon. From there, you can preview and send your favorite Soundmojis again and again.

We’re launching an entire Soundmoji library for you to choose from, which we’ll update regularly with new sound effects and famous sound bites. Each sound is represented by an emoji, keeping the visual emojis we all love in play, while bringing sound into the mix.

You can find it more details about the new Soundmojis for Facebook Messenger over at Facebook’s website at the link below.

Source Facebook

