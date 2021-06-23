Facebook is adding Shops to WhatsApp and Marketplace

Facebook has announced that it is adding its Shops feature to WhatsApp and also to Facebook Marketplace.

They has also announced a new visual search feature for Instagram and a range of other new eCommerce features for their platforms.

Today, we have over 300 million monthly Shops visitors and over 1.2 million monthly active Shops. Now, we’re making it even easier for people to discover and buy from Shops. Soon, we’ll give businesses in select countries the option to showcase their Shop in WhatsApp. In the US, we’ll enable them to bring Shops products into Marketplace, helping them reach the more than 1 billion people globally who visit each month.

Shoppers want to feel confident in the purchases they make, so we’re giving people more information before they buy. Over the next few months we’ll expand ratings and reviews to products in Shops on Instagram. Soon you’ll see photos and videos from the community, too. These changes will help people make more informed decisions on what to buy, and will let businesses know if they are meeting customer expectations.

You can find out more information about the Facebook Shops features for Facebook Marketplace and also for WhatsApp at the link below.

Source Facebook

