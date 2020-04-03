Facebook Messenger for macOS and Windows released

Facebook has launched a new video and chat version of Facebook Messenger for macOS and Windows, it is designed to let you chat with friends and also video chat on your desktop computer.

The app will let you Make video calls and also group video calls and you can also use it to chat and your chats will sync with your mobile device.

Today we’re launching a Messenger app for MacOS and Windows so you can video chat on your computer and stay connected with friends and family all over the world.

Now more than ever, people are using technology to stay in touch with the people they care about, even when physically apart. Over the past month, we saw more than a 100% increase in people using their desktop browser for audio and video calling on Messenger. Now with apps for MacOS and Windows, the best of Messenger is coming to desktop, including unlimited and free group video calls.

