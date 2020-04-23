Facebook launches Messenger Kids app in more countries

Facebook has announced that it is launching it Messenger Kids app in more countries and they are also adding a range of new feature to the app.

The app is launching in 70 more countries around the world, full details on these countries can be found over at Facebook at the link below.

With schools closed and people physically distancing, parents are turning to technology more than ever to help their kids connect with friends and family. Messenger Kids is a video chat and messaging app that helps kids connect with friends and family in a fun, parent-controlled space. Today, we’re starting to roll out Messenger Kids to more countries and we’re adding new choices for parents to connect kids with friends. Starting today, kids in more than 70 new countries around the world can use Messenger Kids, with more coming soon.

You can find out more information about the Facebook Messenger Kids app over at Facebook at the link below.

Source Facebook

