Facebook is reversing ban on news sharing in Australia

Last week Facebook stopped news content being shared on their platform in Australia, this change was made after the Australian government were about to introduce a new law where sites like Facebook would have to pay news publishers.

Now Facebook has apparently reached an agreement with the Australian government and it will allow for news content to be posted on its site again.

After further discussions, we are satisfied that the Australian government has agreed to a number of changes and guarantees that address our core concerns about allowing commercial deals that recognize the value our platform provides to publishers relative to the value we receive from them,” Facebook’s VP of global news partnerships, Campbell Brown, said in a statement.

“Going forward, the government has clarified we will retain the ability to decide if news appears on Facebook so that we won’t automatically be subject to a forced negotiation. We have come to an agreement that will allow us to support the publishers we choose to, including small and local publishers,” Brown said.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the future, Facebook came under a lot of criticism around the world for removing news content from its platform in Australia.

Source MacRumors

