Facebook stops news content being shared in Australia

Facebook has announced that it has stopped news content being posts and shared on its website in Australia.

The company has said that this has been due to the proposed law in Australia which would make companies like Facebook and Google pay for news posted on their platforms.

Today we made an incredibly difficult decision to restrict the availability of news on Facebook in Australia. For the last three years, Facebook has worked closely with the Australian government on regulation that would help better define the relationships between technology companies and news organizations. Regulatory environments conducive to strong collaboration allow us to build innovative and sustainable ways to support journalism for the long term.

Facebook will continue to display critical information in Australia which will include information on COVID-19 and information from the authorities.

It will be interesting to see what happens and whether the news orginizations decide to do about it and also what the Australian government decides.

Source Facebook, TNW

