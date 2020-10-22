Facebook Dating launched in Europe

Facebook has announced that it is launching its Facebook Dating feature in Europe and it will be available in a number of European countries.

The European countries include Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Croatia, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Latvia, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, Slovenia, Slovakia, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Today, we’re launching Facebook Dating in Europe to help more people find meaningful relationships through things they have in common, like interests, events and groups. Since the launch of Facebook Dating, over 1.5 billion matches have been created in the 20 countries where the feature is available.

Facebook Dating is a dedicated, opt-in space within the Facebook app, and you can create a Facebook Dating profile in just a few taps. Facebook Dating makes it easier to share your true self and gives you a more authentic look at who someone is.

