GIGABYTE unveils new Extreme AORUS PC gaming systems

GIGABYTE has this month officially launched its new AMD Extreme AORUS PC gaming systems in the form of the Intel Z590 and AMD X570 platform with AORUS MODEL X and Intel Z590 and AMD B550 mini system AORUS MODEL S. Equipped with Intel 11th gen i9-11900K processors and NVIDIA RTX 3080 VGA cards, while AORUS MODEL X specially equips pre-binned processors and VGA cards with it. Through the best-matching tests, MODEL X gears with DDR4 4400MHz 8GB x 2 and MODEL S gears with DDR4 4000MHz 16GB x 2 for the “extreme performance within the compact size” says GIGABYTE. Storage for the systems is provided via a 1TB PCIe Gen4 M.2 SSD and 2TB NVME M.2 SSD.

“Equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, a high efficiency cooling chassis design and a liquid cooling system, the AORUS MODEL X becomes a quiet, low-temperature and high-end performance multifunctional desktop PC. The 12-core/24-thread AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU provides powerful gaming and multitasking performance such as amazing gaming experience, high-end streaming quality, fast video editing performance and 3D rendering capability.”

“When tackling the uplift of PC performance, multi-core, high frequency, and copious storage become a standard to the premium PC platform, as well as how to make the best components matrix to provide the optimized performance with reliability turns into more inevitable.“ indicated by Eddie Lin, Vice President of the GIGABYTE Channel Solutions. “The new AORUS system is well-tempered by multiple verification and tuning of GIGABYTE’s R&D team, which provide a perfect match of cool, quiet, and powerful performance with optimized compatibility, Expandability, and three-year warranty of whole system.”

Source : GIGABYTE

