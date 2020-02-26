Patriot Viper Gaming launches PXD m.2 PCIe Type-C external SSD

At PAX East 2020 this week Patriot Viper Gaming has announced the launch of its new Patriot PXD m.2 PCIe Type-C External SSD offering a “next generation” of portable storage solutions. The PCIe m.2 based SSD over USB 3.2 Type-C connectivity Has been created to provide users with “superb speed and stability” utilising the Phison E13 PCIe controller a variety of capacities available from 512 GB to 2 TB.

“We can’t think of a better way to be immersed with the gaming community than to be a part of PAX EAST, and debuting PXD with its first public showcase is a great way to let gamers know that they have an exciting alternative coming in April 2020,” said Roger Shinmoto, Vice President at VIPER GAMING by PATRIOT. At PAX EAST.

Gamers will be able to experience the PXD m.2 PCIe Type-C External SSD on the PlayStation 4 with Marvel’s Spider-Man video game as well as the award-winning V765 gaming keyboard, V570 BLACKOUT RGB gaming mouse, V380 gaming headset and more gaming peripherals at the booth.

Source : Viper : PRWeb

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals