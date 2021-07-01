Aegis Fortress L3 20TB external SSD with pin pad

If you are in the market for a portable external SSD with plenty of space, you may be interested in the new Apricorn Aegis Fortress L3 20TB SSD compatible with any USB port and operating system including Windows, Mac, Linux, Android. Unfortunately you will need deep pockets for the 20 TB version which costs an eye watering £10,384, although at the lower end of the scale a 2 TB SSD is priced at £270.

For your investment you will get the same next level security features as the Aegis range of secure drives using the companies ultra fast encryption chipset all enclosed in extremely rugged case to protect your precious data from damage. The Aegis Fortress is Software-Free, 100% hardware-based 256-bit AES XTS encrypted, and onboard keypad PIN authenticated with ultra-fast USB 3.1 (3.0) data transfer speeds.

“The 20 TB Aegis Fortress L3 external SSD was developed for users who need to store exceptionally large amounts of data in an extremely secure, rugged, and portable way. It is the fastest, highest capacity drive Apricorn has ever made and we are proud to be at the forefront of innovation in this space.”

“The highly-secure external SSD is the first of its size brought to market and features the NIST’s highest level of FIPS validation attainable for portable devices-140-2 level 3, which exceeds the standards required by the U.S. federal government for protection of sensitive data. Like every secure Apricorn device, the 20 TB Aegis Fortress L3 includes AegisWare, Apricorn’s patent-protected firmware. The security features go beyond the encryption module, to include all of the electronics, the drive, the entire internal structure and the enclosure’s fasteners.”

For full specifications, pricing and availability for the Apricorn Aegis Fortress L3 20TB external SSD jump over to the official product page by following the link below.

Source : Apricorn

