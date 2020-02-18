ADATA SE760 pocket external solid state drive (SSD)

ADATA Technology has introduced its new pocket sized external SSD which is equipped with a USB 3.2 Gen 2 connection and takes the form of the ADATA SE760. Offering users read/write speeds of up to 1,000 MB/s, which is over 12 times faster than an external hard drive. This blazing-fast performance will allow users to transfer a 10 GB 4K movie in approximately twenty seconds.

The ADATA SE760 is plug and play compatible with Windows, Mac OS, and Android allowing owners to easily move content between devices without limitations.

“ADATA a leading manufacturer of high-performance DRAM modules, NAND Flash products, and mobile accessories today announces the launch of the ADATA SE760 external solid state drive (SSD). The SSD features a stylish and compact form factor for easy portability and implements the USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface for excellent read and write performance. The ADATA SE760 sports a compact, streamlined design that’s great for on the go. Its sleek metal exterior with a textured hairline-brushed surface looks and feels great. “

“The SE760 and offers all the great advantages of SSDs over HDDs, including shock and vibration resistance and silent operation. Plus, it utilizes the latest USB-C (Type C) connector, which is reversible, so there’s no annoying up or down like with older USB connectors and no more guessing. It also plugs and plays with Windows, Mac OS, and Android, meaning users can move content between devices without limitations. Whether for work or enjoyment, the SE760 empowers users with advantages of an SSD, simple connectivity, and the convenience of USB-C.”

Source : ADATA

