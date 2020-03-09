New Buffalo miniature rugged external SSD introduced

Buffalo has this week introduced a new SSD to its range in the form of the Buffalo SSD-PSMU3 a small rugged SSD specifically designed to withstand daily knocks and bumps And a certified with the MIL-STD 810G 516.6 Procedure IV drop test, also known as the ‘transit drop’. The tiny external SSD measures just 33×9.5×59.5 mm and weighs only 15 grams and is available in 120 GB, 250 GB, 480 GB, and 960 GB capacities and is fitted with a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Micro-B interface that connects them to their hosts using a USB Type-A or a USB Type-C cable.

The Buffalo SSD-PSMU3 external SSD drives will be arriving in stores throughout Japan this month and the 120 GB drive will be priced at approximately ¥5,700 or roughly $54 with the largest 960 GB model priced at ¥22,300 or $210. For more details, full specifications and purchasing options jump over to the official Buffalo Technology website. The rugged external mini SSD drives also fully support Buffalo’s SecureLock Mobile 2 technology that encodes data using AES-256 encryption to keep your documents safe from third-party prying eyes.

Source : AnandTech

