New Excel Power BI features released this month

The July 2024 Power BI update introduces several new features and improvements across various aspects of the platform, including reporting, modeling, service, visualizations, paginated reports, and report server. Key enhancements include customization options for Azure Maps, an enhanced row-level security editor, new export options to PowerPoint, and updates to paginated reports and visualizations. This update focuses on empowering users with greater customization options, improved efficiency in data management, and advanced tools for creating compelling data visualizations.

Key Takeaways : Customization of Azure Maps : New options to customize reference layers for more meaningful map-based insights.

: New options to customize reference layers for more meaningful map-based insights. CSV File Support : Enhanced flexibility in data import and wider range of data sources.

: Enhanced flexibility in data import and wider range of data sources. Dynamic URL Sources : Creation of interactive and responsive reports that adapt to changing data.

: Creation of interactive and responsive reports that adapt to changing data. Enhanced Row-Level Security Editor : Streamlined management of security roles for better data privacy and access control.

: Streamlined management of security roles for better data privacy and access control. DAX Query View : Real-time data analysis and exploration while live connected to a published semantic model.

: Real-time data analysis and exploration while live connected to a published semantic model. Improved Export to PowerPoint : Simplified export process with a consolidated, intuitive dialogue.

: Simplified export process with a consolidated, intuitive dialogue. Field Parameter Feature : Greater control over visual customization for dynamic and engaging reports.

: Greater control over visual customization for dynamic and engaging reports. New Visuals in AppSource : Addition of Icon Map Pro, StackedTrends Visual, and Smart Grid-Map for innovative data representation.

: Addition of Icon Map Pro, StackedTrends Visual, and Smart Grid-Map for innovative data representation. Advanced Visualizations : Introduction of Linear Gauge by Powerviz and Drill Down Map PRO by ZoomCharts for sophisticated drill-down capabilities.

: Introduction of Linear Gauge by Powerviz and Drill Down Map PRO by ZoomCharts for sophisticated drill-down capabilities. Paginated Reports Updates : Binding to gateways using a REST API and enhanced web authoring experience.

: Binding to gateways using a REST API and enhanced web authoring experience. Licensing Updates : Inclusion of Power BI Report Server with F64 and above reserved instance purchases and availability with SQL Server Enterprise Edition core licenses with software assurance.

: Inclusion of Power BI Report Server with F64 and above reserved instance purchases and availability with SQL Server Enterprise Edition core licenses with software assurance. Community Recognition: Highlighting the exceptional contributions of Ashish Mathur to the Power BI community.

One of the key highlights in reporting is the ability to customize reference layers in Azure Maps visuals. This feature allows you to tailor maps to better align with your specific data visualization requirements, resulting in more meaningful and contextually relevant map-based insights. Additionally, Power BI now supports CSV files, providing greater flexibility in data import and allowing you to work with a wider range of data sources seamlessly.

Dynamic URL sources have been introduced, empowering you to create more interactive and responsive reports that adapt to changing data.

The enhanced row-level security editor, now generally available, streamlines the process of defining and managing security roles, ensuring data privacy and access control.

The DAX query view can now be used while live connected to a published semantic model, allowing real-time data analysis and exploration.

In the realm of service updates, the Export to PowerPoint feature has undergone a significant improvement. The two previously separate options have been consolidated into a single, intuitive dialogue, simplifying the process of exporting reports and saving valuable time. Moreover, the field parameter feature has been updated, granting you greater control over visual customization and allowing you to create more dynamic and engaging reports.

Visualization Additions and Enhancements

Power BI continues to expand its visualization capabilities with the addition of new visuals to AppSource. Icon Map Pro, StackedTrends Visual, and Smart Grid-Map are among the notable newcomers, offering innovative ways to represent and interact with data. These visuals empower you to create visually appealing and informative dashboards that effectively communicate insights to your audience.

Furthermore, the introduction of advanced visualizations such as Linear Gauge by Powerviz and Drill Down Map PRO by ZoomCharts takes data interaction to new heights. These visuals provide sophisticated drill-down capabilities, allowing users to explore data at various levels of granularity and uncover hidden patterns and trends.

Paginated reports have also received significant updates in this release. You can now bind paginated reports to gateways using a REST API, facilitating seamless integration and automation of report distribution processes. Additionally, the web authoring experience for paginated reports has been enhanced, allowing you to define parameters, create headers and footers, and add page numbers directly within the web interface, streamlining the report creation process.

Licensing and Community Recognition

In terms of licensing, Power BI Report Server is now included with F64 and above reserved instance purchases, providing organizations with greater flexibility in deploying and scaling their reporting infrastructure. Moreover, Power BI Report Server is available with SQL Server Enterprise Edition core licenses with software assurance, offering additional licensing options to meet diverse organizational needs.

The Power BI community continues to thrive, and this update highlights the exceptional contributions of Ashish Mathur. Ashish’s expertise and dedication to supporting the Power BI community have been invaluable, and his efforts have positively impacted numerous users worldwide.

The July 2024 Power BI update represents a significant milestone in the evolution of the platform. With its focus on user experience, functionality enhancements, and the introduction of powerful tools for data visualization and analysis, this update empowers organizations to derive greater value from their data and make informed decisions with confidence.

