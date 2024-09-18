6 Excel formatting tricks to take your spreadsheets to the next level

As you probably most already know Excel is a powerful tool for data analysis and presentation. To make your spreadsheets stand out, mastering advanced formatting techniques is essential. This guide explores six key methods to enhance the visual appeal of your Excel documents, making them more engaging and easier to interpret. By implementing these strategies, you can transform standard spreadsheets into visually stunning and professional-looking documents that effectively communicate your data insights.

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Round chart corners for a modern, polished look.

Use scalable vector graphics (SVG) for high-quality icons.

Enhance column charts by incorporating shapes.

Remove image backgrounds for a cleaner, professional appearance.

Format text within shapes for interactive data presentation.

Use emojis in sheet tabs and cells for easier navigation and added personality.

Rounded Corners for Charts

Giving your charts a modern look is easy with rounded corners. This simple change can make your charts look more polished and professional. To achieve this effect:

Select your chart

Go to the “Format” tab

Choose “Shape Outline”

Adjust the corner radius to achieve the desired rounded effect

Rounded corners add a touch of sophistication to your charts, making them more visually appealing and engaging for your audience.

Using Icons and Vector Graphics

Scalable vector graphics (SVG) allow you to add high-quality icons to your Excel sheets. These icons can be customized to fit your specific needs, providing a unique visual element to your spreadsheets. To insert and customize SVG icons:

Go to the “Insert” tab

Select “Icons” and choose from the available options

Convert the icon to a shape by right-clicking and selecting “Convert to Shape”

Use the “Format” tab to adjust colors, sizes, and other attributes

The flexibility of SVG icons allows you to create a cohesive and professional look throughout your Excel document.

Enhancing Column Charts with Shapes

Incorporating shapes into your column charts can make them more visually appealing and easier to understand at a glance. To enhance your column charts:

Create a stacked column chart

Use the “Insert” tab to add shapes that align with your columns

Adjust the shapes’ colors and sizes to match your data points

This technique adds depth and dimension to your charts, making them more engaging and memorable for your audience.

Excel Formatting Guide

Here are a selection of other articles from our extensive library of content you may find of interest on the subject of improving your skills using Microsoft Excel :

Removing Image Backgrounds

Excel’s background removal tool is invaluable for cleaning up images and ensuring a professional look. To remove the background from an image:

Insert an image into your spreadsheet

Select “Remove Background” from the “Format” tab

Refine the selection using the “Mark Areas to Keep” and “Mark Areas to Remove” options

By removing distracting backgrounds, you can focus your audience’s attention on the essential elements of your images.

Formatting Text in Shapes

Adding text to shapes can make your data more interactive and engaging. To format text in shapes:

Insert a shape and right-click to add text

Use the “Format” tab to adjust font size, color, and alignment

Set default text formatting for all shapes to ensure consistency

Consistent text formatting in shapes creates a polished and professional look throughout your spreadsheet.

Using Emojis for Navigation

Emojis can enhance workbook navigation by providing visual cues and adding a touch of personality. To use emojis for navigation:

Insert emojis in sheet tabs and cells to create visual cues

Use relevant emojis to indicate specific functions or tasks (e.g., a magnifying glass for search, a checkmark for completed items)

By incorporating emojis, you can make your workbook more user-friendly and engaging, guiding users through your data with ease.

By mastering these advanced Excel formatting techniques, you can elevate your spreadsheets from basic to stunning. Rounded chart corners, scalable vector graphics, enhanced column charts, background removal, text formatting in shapes, and emoji navigation are just a few of the many tools at your disposal. Implementing these strategies will help you create visually appealing, professional-looking documents that effectively communicate your data insights and leave a lasting impression on your audience. Take your Excel skills to the next level and start creating standout spreadsheets today!

Media Credit: MyOnlineTrainingHub



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals