EVO Shaver 2 battery pocket shaver from $39

EVO Shaver 2.0 is a next-generation compact, battery-powered, electric, pocket shaver that builds on the design of the original EVO. Offering an 8,000 rpm motor combined with a dual head design enclosed in a IPX6 waterproof casing. The single charge can provide up to 30 days of shaving, say its creators who have taken to Indiegogo to launch the new design.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $39 or £30 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

EVO 2.0 pocket shaver

“EVO Shaver 2.0 combines all the best performance of functions that you require. We put users’ needs at the forefront and keep them at the center of the EVO Shaver 2.0 design. EVO Shaver 2.0 was created to give you the best whole new shaving experience, it emphasizes the smallest and lightest minimalist design. The whole body of EVO Shaver 2.0 is IPX6 waterproof that you can directly rinse the entire shaving unit, shaving head and internal hair chamber underwater. Unlike others’ designs, EVO Shaver 2.0 is small but sturdy enough to withstand rough handling. And it is so compact and portable that you can simply put it in your amenity bag and take it with you or check it in.”

If the EVO Shaver 2 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the EVO Shaver 2 portable shaver project checkout the promotional video below.

“Compared with EVO Shaver 1.0, the upgraded version of EVO Shaver 2.0 features a double-ring floating shaver head. The head of the razor can float up and down with the contour of the face and head, to more fit the facial shape and make the shave smoother. With the optimized features and also upgraded speed from 6000RPM to 8000RPM, the sleek, modern design of the EVO Shaver 2.0 offers an extremely stylish shaver that performs as well as looks.”

“Are you still using a traditional shaver that is big bulky and inconvenient to carry? The compact portable EVO Shaver 2.0 lets you shave and look sharp anywhere anytime. In just a tennis ball size, bring it along with you wherever you go and can even put it in your pocket. With the integration of the powerful motor, 2 flexible blades and rechargeable battery into a small size, EVO Shaver 2.0 is smaller than a tennis ball without the need for external accessories. Pack it in your Dopp kit before you go! “

