Everything New in iOS 18 Beta 8

Apple has released iOS 18 Beta 8 for registered developers, with a public beta release expected to follow soon. This update focuses on bug fixes and minor enhancements, rather than introducing significant new features. The build number for this release is 22A5350a, and the modem firmware remains unchanged from the previous beta. The video below from Brandon Butch gives us more details on everything that is new in the iOS 18 beta 8 release.

iOS 18 Beta 8 is part of a larger beta release cycle that includes updates for various Apple operating systems, such as:

iPadOS 18

watchOS 11

macOS Sequoia

tvOS 18

visionOS 2

iOS/iPadOS 18.1 Beta 3

The update size for iOS 18 Beta 8 is approximately 312 MB on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, with similar sizes expected for other compatible devices.

Improvements and Bug Fixes

iOS 18 Beta 8 brings several improvements and bug fixes across various system applications and features:

Spotlight Search:

The Spotlight search feature now displays more prominent dark mode icons, enhancing visibility and consistency. Additionally, descriptions have been added for various settings sections, making it easier for users to navigate and find the desired options.

Dark Mode Icons:

A bug that caused icons to reset after updates has been addressed, ensuring a more stable and consistent user experience when using dark mode.

Recent Emojis:

The issue with recent emojis not updating correctly has been resolved, providing a smoother and more reliable messaging experience.

Cellular Settings:

The 5G Standalone toggle is now appearing for a wider range of carriers, expanding connectivity options for users with compatible devices and networks.

Control Center:

Improvements have been made to the smoothness and stability of the Control Center. However, the standalone Wi-Fi option is still absent in this beta release.

Wallet Application:

Hawaii has been added to the list of supported states for driver’s licenses and state IDs, further expanding the functionality of the Wallet app.

Performance and Battery Life

iOS 18 Beta 8 offers a smooth and stable performance, with Geekbench scores of 2859 for single-core and 7082 for multi-core tests on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Battery life remains solid, although significant improvements are not expected until the release candidate (RC) version.

Known Issues

Despite the bug fixes and improvements, some issues persist in iOS 18 Beta 8:

The “Send a Check-in” pop-up in the Messages app continues to appear persistently, indicating that further refinement is needed.

The call button is still missing from the recent tab in the Phone application, causing a minor inconvenience for users.

Upcoming Release Timeline

Looking ahead, the iOS 18 release candidate (RC) is expected to be available on September 9, following the Apple event. The final public release of iOS 18 is anticipated to roll out around September 16. Additionally, iOS 18.1 is scheduled for release in late October, likely bringing further improvements and new features.

As the beta testing phase continues, developers and public beta testers can provide valuable feedback to help Apple refine and optimize the iOS 18 experience before its official release.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



