NIID Radiant Mega a larger urban & outdoor everyday sling bag

NIID have returned to Kickstarter for the 11th time to launch its latest urban and outdoor everyday sling bag in the form of the NIID Radiant Mega. This everyday carrying solution has been meticulously designed and is a companion for every adventure, and features a wealth of innovations for the modern explore.

NIID, a Charlottesville-based team known for its functional and stylish carry solutions, has been transforming the market since 2015. Its latest offering, the Radiant Mega Sling Bag, is a marvel of versatility and modular design, crafted to suit the dynamic lifestyles of today’s adventurers. Whether navigating the concrete jungle or trekking through nature, this bag promises to be a reliable partner, keeping your belongings organized and accessible.

Early bird supporter pledges are now available for the innovational project from roughly $79 or £63 (depending on current exchange rates). The Radiant Mega Sling Bag stands out with its ability to adapt to various settings, a feature that reflects NIID’s customer-oriented approach to design. The bag’s practicality is matched by its aesthetic appeal, ensuring that it meets the high standards of consumers who value both form and function.

Everyday Sling Bag

NIID’s journey of innovation is marked by several notable products, such as the UNO, the world’s first modular everyday backpack, and the FINO, a sleek hybrid sling pack. These, along with other designs like the RADIANT, DECODE, NEO, and ST@TEMENT, have not only showcased NIID’s flair for innovative design but have also garnered a global customer base of over half a million people.

The launch of the Radiant Mega Sling Bag on Kickstarter is more than just the introduction of a new product. It represents a celebration of NIID’s unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of design and delivering satisfaction to its customers. By backing this campaign, supporters are not just purchasing a bag; they are joining a community that places a high value on design excellence and practical functionality.

Assuming that the NIID Radiant Mega funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2024. To learn more about the NIID Radiant Mega urban and outdoor everyday sling bag project audit the promotional video below.

The Radiant Mega Sling Bag is designed to cater to the diverse needs of its users. It’s a bag that promises to evolve with you, seamlessly fitting into the various aspects of your life. Whether you’re a city dweller on your daily commute or an adventurer answering the call of the wild, this bag is engineered to be by your side, effortlessly adapting to your needs and keeping your journey smooth and organized.

NIID’s commitment to innovation is evident in every stitch and zipper of the Radiant Mega Sling Bag. With this latest creation, the company continues to redefine what it means to carry with confidence and style. As the Kickstarter campaign unfolds, the anticipation for this new product grows, with adventurers and city-goers alike eager to experience the next level of carry bag evolution.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical data sheet for the urban and outdoor everyday sling bag, jump over to the official NIID Radiant Mega crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



